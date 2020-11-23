ZDF broadcasts the New Year’s show from the Brandenburg Gate

The big party in Berlin at the end of the year this time is canceled. You can still celebrate, but only on the home screen.

Berlin (dpa) – The New Year’s Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is canceled due to Corona, the ZDF show no: the TV station is planning the New Year’s Eve countdown with Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner as a live broadcast as usual.

So far, Peter Maffay, Álvaro Soler, Höhner and British singer-songwriter Tom Gregory have been announced in the music program. “It is clear that the focus is on viewers on screens who should be watching the countdown from home,” a ZDF spokesperson said Monday.

Due to the crown pandemic, Germany’s largest New Year’s Eve party will be canceled, as Senator for Economic Affairs Ramona Pop (Verdi) previously made clear in the “Berliner Morgenpost”. “There will be no big parties and family gatherings. Otherwise we will face the next wave of infections in February. “According to Tagesspiegel, organizer Maiko Heinrich invited people to stay home:” Let’s say very clearly: people, please don’t even go. You are hot at home and you are. safe. “

Over the past few years, hundreds of thousands of people have regularly come to the traditional party at the Berlin landmark. Outdoor events with more than 100 attendees are currently banned in the capital under the Infection Protection Ordinance.