Zoff after Grammy nominations

Berlin (dpa) – The long-awaited nominations for the next Grammys have aroused a lot of joy, but also disappointment and anger among the stars.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber (26, “Sorry”) quickly complained about the stylistic classification of his recent Grammy nominations. The criticism of R&B / hip-hop musician The Weeknd was even more evident.

Bieber was nominated in four categories on Tuesday – three times under Pop, including the “Changes” album. From Bieber’s point of view a mistake: “’Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is strange that he is not recognized as such, “the singer said in a statement on Instagram.

From chords to melody to vocal style and drums, his new record is “undeniably and unmistakably” an R&B album. Bieber added to his statement: “Please don’t take it as ingratitude, it’s just my thoughts. Accept it or not. “

Canadian Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (30) aka The Weeknd, one of North America’s most successful musicians currently on the chart, received nothing for nominations. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the transparency of the industry … ”he wrote on Twitter. Recently, her album “After Hours” hit the US charts. The Weeknd has also won several Grammys, most recently in 2018.

Two weeks ago it became known that the singer would appear on the halftime show at the Super Bowl 2021 American football event. That could have cost him a nomination, wrote celebrity portal “TMZ”. According to this, the Grammys wanted to book The Weeknd exclusively for their awards show.

Rapper Nicki Minaj (37) also found critical words. While he wasn’t in the nomination field this year, he was in the “Best New Artist” category in 2012 – and he received nothing back then. If it depended on the musician, it was probably the color of his skin: “You gave (the prize) the white man Bon Iver,” Minaj now wrote. And this even though he had seven songs on the charts at the same time.

The Grammys are among the most coveted music awards in the world, they are awarded in about 80 categories. About 13,000 members of the organizing Recording Academy decide the winners. Current applications cover the period from 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020.

American singer Beyoncé attends the awards ceremony with the greatest chance of victory. The 39-year-old garnered nine nominations across eight categories. The Grammy Gala scheduled for January 31, 2021 will be moderated by comedian Trevor Noah (“Daily Show”).